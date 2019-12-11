Splitsvilla 12: Bhavya Singh, The Most Desirable Girl In The Show? Co-contestants Think So

Splitsvilla has been one of the most-liked reality shows among the millenials as the show has been running successfully since its premier in 2008. The show is currently airing its 12th season which is broadcasted on MTV, wherein the contestants compete with each other in various tasks to acquire the ultimate crown. This season too is being loved by the audiences and one name from the villa which has become extremely popular is Bhavya Singh. Bhavya is known for her wit and bold behaviour. She recently found her ideal match on the show. Singh was also chosen as the first-rate entertainer by other girls of the villa.

Bhavya Singh, the most desirable girl in the show?

Recently, anchor Sohil Singh Jhuti hung out with five ladies of Splitsvilla namely Arshiya Arshi, Alice Gari, Aaradhana Sharma, Hridya Prajapati, and Priyamvada Kant to find out who is the most desirable girl and guy on the show. All five Splitsvilla participants had a brief conversation with Sohil about the desirable girl and guy, according to them, from the villa. Though the desirable guy's names differed, all the girls had a common name to suggest when it came to the desirable girl in the show.

Not exactly the most desirable girl, but a perfect fit for the show was what all the girls agreed on as the reason for choosing Bhavya Singh. They also called her the most entertaining contestant in the show. In terms of the most desirable guy, most of the girls admitted that they had a biased opinion about it with names like Uday and Alfez popping up. However, at the end of the discussion, one name that everyone agreed with was Ashish Bhatia.

