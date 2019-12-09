Splitsvilla X2: All About The Recent "gobar Task" Titled As "HUG DE"

Splitsvilla is a dating show where boys and girls perform various challenging tasks to find a perfect partner for themselves. The first episode of the first season was aired in 2008. Since then, the show has been very popular. The show has completed its 11 seasons and is currently conducting its 12th season on MTV. Splitsvilla 12 is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. The recent episode of the show was all about a weird task. The name of the task was "Hug De". In this task, the contestants had to answer a question and pour cow dung on the contestants that according to them deserve to be an answer to their question.

Q.1. Who is a Fashion Disaster?

Hridya pours on Priyamvada. Soundarya pours on Arshiya. Priyamvada pours on Hridya. Arshiya pours on Soundarya. Bhavya pours on Hridya. Miesha pours on Hridya

Q.2. Who is faking his or her connection to stay in this Villa?

Aradhna pours on Bhavya. Ashish pours on Sambhav. Bhavya pours on Alfez. Priyamvada pours on Aradhna. Soundarya pours on Aradhna. Hridya on Miesha.

Q.3. Who is considered to be Joru ka Gulaam?

Sambhav and Alfez pour on Shrey. Ashish, Priyamvada and Bhavya pour on Piyush. Piyush pours on Ashish. Loka pours on Sambhav

Q.4. Who is considered to be a Gutter Mouth?

Arshiya, Aradhna and Hridya pour on Bhavya. Bhavya and Ashish pour on Piyush

