Splitsvilla X2: All About The Recent "gobar Task" Titled As "HUG DE"

Splitsvilla is a dating show where boys and girls perform various challenging tasks to find a perfect partner for themselves. The first episode of the first season was aired in 2008. Since then, the show has been very popular. The show has completed its 11 seasons and is currently conducting its 12th season on MTV. Splitsvilla 12 is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. The recent episode of the show was all about a weird task. The name of the task was "Hug De". In this task, the contestants had to answer a question and pour cow dung on the contestants that according to them deserve to be an answer to their question.
Hridya pours on Priyamvada. Soundarya pours on Arshiya. Priyamvada pours on Hridya. Arshiya pours on Soundarya. Bhavya pours on Hridya. Miesha pours on Hridya
Aradhna pours on Bhavya. Ashish pours on Sambhav. Bhavya pours on Alfez. Priyamvada pours on Aradhna. Soundarya pours on Aradhna. Hridya on Miesha.
Sambhav and Alfez pour on Shrey. Ashish, Priyamvada and Bhavya pour on Piyush. Piyush pours on Ashish. Loka pours on Sambhav
Arshiya, Aradhna and Hridya pour on Bhavya. Bhavya and Ashish pour on Piyush
Miesha par hui gobar ki barsaat. 😲— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 5, 2019
Do you think she deserved it? Tell us in the comments below and keep watching #SplitsvillaX2 every Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare pic.twitter.com/gZVhpUaTy5
Iss hafte pata chalega ki kaun kitne gobar mein hai.😂— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 5, 2019
If you’re too excited already, then don’t forget to watch #SplitsvillaX2 every Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare pic.twitter.com/B3BlCY8cck
Grudge movie mein bhi itne grudges nahi the! 😛— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 6, 2019
Bhavya ne liya Alfez se apna badla keep watching #SplitsvillaX2 tonight &every Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot. @rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare pic.twitter.com/vtDPHhXieH
Miesha aur Hridya ki dosti me aa gayi hai darrar.— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 7, 2019
But who’s to blame? Find out only on #SplitsvillaX2 every Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare #YourBestShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/j9Y0G9MXSI
Market mein naya gobar facial aaya hai kya? 😂— MTV Splitsvilla (@MTVSplitsvilla) December 8, 2019
Don’t miss this crazy episode! Watch #SplitsvillaX2 every Friday at 7 PM on @MTVIndia and anytime on @justvoot.@rannvijaysingha @SunnyLeone@axiom_ayurveda @ManforceIndia @DenverForMen @vega_beautycare #YourBestShotAtLove pic.twitter.com/8z01FR57H6
