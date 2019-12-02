Splitsvilla 12 Contestant Bhavya Singh Reveals Her Personality Traits

One of the most popular dating shows among the youth, Splitsvilla is running its 12th season. The contestants are competing with each other in full swing to win the crown. Amidst the chaos, know your splitsvillan Bhavya Singh and revelations made by the contestant about herself.

In an exclusive video available on Voot, the 22-year-old contestant has spilled the beans about her nature and desires. While talking to the host Sohail and Anushka, she said that she is a law graduate from Delhi. Giving a brief of her personality, she said that she is a bubbly and friendly go-to type girl. While adding to the brief, she explained herself to be a straight-forward person and is someone who knows how and with whom to connect in just a few clicks.

Talking about her love life, she said that though she was in a serious relationship for a year, she never fell for anyone. Reportedly, she has not dated anyone for a long time. According to the report, she is hanging around and meeting people. She revealed that she is in the show to find love as well as exposure. She also shared that she has been watching Splitsvilla since season 1 and contestant Siddharth Sharma from season 10 has been her favourite contestant so far.

Reportedly, she said that she likes tall, dark, and handsome guys and physical appearance is the first criteria in her check-list. She also said that people with good taste in music attracts her the most as she also has a good music taste. According to her, a good taste in music and a great sense of humour is a must. Ending the conversation, host Anushka wrapped up by stating that she is the kind of girl one should not mess up because she is clear with her intentions and knows what she wants.

