Splitsvilla 12: Aradhna Sharma Reveals Attributes Of Her Ideal Man

Splitsvilla is a popular dating show where boys and girls perform various challenging tasks to find a perfect partner for themselves. The first episode of the first season was aired in the year 2008. Since then, the show has been very popular especially amongst the youth. The show has now completed its 11 seasons and is currently conducting its 12th season on MTV. The show, Splitsvilla 12 is hosted by Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone. The recent episode of the show was all about a weird task which surprised the contestants. The name of the challenging task was "Hug De". In this task, the contestants had to answer a question and pour cow dung on the contestants that according to them deserve to be the answer to their question. This season, contestant Aradhna Sharma has been emerging as one of the most popular contestants this season.

Aradhna revealed that her ideal man should be mentally and physically strong

In a recent video, Aradhna can be seen talking about all the attributes she needs in her ideal man. She revealed that her weakness is cuteness when it comes to her ideal guys. She also added that her ideal man should have dimples but is also mentally and physically strong. She went on to say that she needs a guy from Splitsvilla who will be capable to compete with her till the finals.

Aradhna said that she wants her journey to be memorable on the show

She was also quipped on the video on what she will do if she gets an option to chose between love and the show. She revealed that she cannot predict her future on the show but she wants to make many memorable moments on the show. She added that people should appreciate her journey on the show. However, she hinted that she may choose her love rather than the show. About her game strategy, she revealed that she will be good to those who will be good to her but she will not tolerate any kind of unwanted behaviour during her stint on the show.

