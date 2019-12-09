WWE: John Cena Praises Shane McMahon; The Latter Set To Appear On 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

WWE wrestlers, when not taking pot-shots at each other for the sake of storylines, are always eager to support each other. Recently, Shane McMahon posted a tweet about his post-WWE venture, and fellow wrestler John Cena came out in his support. Shane, who was fired by the company after losing a match to Kevin Owens, will be seen on CBS show NCIS: Los Angeles.

Never seen @shanemcmahon need “body armor” for ANYTHING! I can’t imagine what will happen tonight! https://t.co/U0WGKqGLZ3 — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 8, 2019

The former wrestler posted a picture of himself with one of the main stars of the show – LL Cool J. Shane thanked the cast and crew of the show for letting him be a part of it and invited fans to tune into the show. Shane is seen wearing a bullet-proof vest in the picture. Cena was quick to comment that he has never seen Shane need a body armour of any sort for anything.

Cena was referring to Shane’s daredevil WWE days when the latter performed death-defying stunts and put his body on the line for entertainment’s sake. Shane will reprise his role as Army CID special agent Steve Evans.

In November, Shane had come out to support John Cena’s movie Playing with Fire. He had commented that one of the perks of being unemployed was that he could do fun activities like go to the movies. Accompanying the comment was a picture of him standing next to a life-sized cutout of Cena from the film. Shane has not been seen on WWE since he was fired after his loss to Owens. He had lost a ladder match to Owens on SmackDown Live in October.

