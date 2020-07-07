Is 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Getting The Old Shanaya Back? Here's What Rasika Sunil Feels

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, Majhya Navryachi Bayko actor Isha Keskar confirmed the rumours and stated that she is quitting the serial. The news portal also revealed what old Shanaya, played by Rasika Sunil, had to say about it as she has been roped in again. While expressing her excitement, Rasika Sunil said that she is happy to have the opportunity to be Shanaya once again. She further added that the feeling of returning to the sets is nostalgic.

Rasika Sunil's reaction on joining Majhya Navryachi Bayko

Interestingly, the 28-year-old actor asserted that she has quit Majhya Navryachi Bayko on a good note. Referring it as a 'practical decision', the actor added that she does not want the show producers to incur losses because of her. Isha also reacted to Rasika Sunil joining back as Shanaya and said it was 'very kind' of Rasika to have agreed to fill in the spot immediately. Isha revealed Rasika asked her if there's anything that needs to be added to the character on chat.

As the conversation moved ahead, Isha Keskar opened up about quitting the show and revealed that she was excited to return on the sets of the show in Nashik, but suddenly her wisdom tooth started aching. She further explained that the pain was terrible, and she was also running a slight fever. Isha said that she was not in the condition to resume work.

Elaborating further, Isha stated that she underwent surgery for her toothache. But, because of the swelling, she was unable to speak properly until a few days ago. Since a certain number of episodes had to be shot in the stipulated time, it wasn't fair to keep the makers waiting. Later, she and the makers discussed the situation and Isha amicably decided to quit the show.

The television show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, managed to hook viewers for four years with its interesting plot. Rasika Sunil played the character of Shanaya in the show for two years. But she had to quit the show in order to complete her education.

