Rasika Sunil Aka 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko's Shanaya Gets Quarantine Haircut

Rasika Sunil, the popular Marathi actor, has always been making headlines for her performance as Shanaya in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. The TV show has always bagged then top position on TRP charts, thanks to the interesting twist and turns the show features. Rasika Sunil, who essays a negative role in the show has been gaining widespread appreciation and love from the audience. She recently gave herself a haircut amid the lockdown and fans have been going gaga over the new haircut. Read on to know the full story:

Rasika Sunil gave herself a quarantine haircut

Rasika Sunil got a quarantine haircut and fans are finding the actor's new haircut to be extremely stunning. In a Livestream video that was shared on YouTube, Rasika Sunil can be seen cutting hair by herself. Rasika Sunil has opted for long hair and during the lockdown, she seems to have opted for a whole route by opting for small length hair. In the video shared, Rasika Sunil can be seen cutting her long strands with utmost ease and she can be seen gracefully chopping her long strands with aims to get a new look.

ALSO READ | Nehha Pendse's Yoga Workout Video Is Spreading The Fitness Bug Amongst Her Fans | WATCH

Here's how 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' actor Rasika Sunil cut her hair by herself amid COVID-19 lockdown

ALSO READ | Jitendra Joshi Comes Up With A Coronavirus Rap Song To Salute The India's Police Forces

Rasika Sunil even shared her new look by sharing a picture of herself on her official Instagram. The actor revealed that she cut her hair after two years and expressed her happiness for her new look. She accompanied her post with a caption, ''And I did it !

Two years ka mehnat chop chop ✂️ 💇🏻‍♀️ #haircut by me!!!! Sooooooo happy ! 😁😁😁 And now I look li👩🏻 #lovemyhair #newhair''. Have a look at the new look of Majhya Navryachi Bayko actor, Rasika Sunil:

ALSO READ | Sonalee Kulkarni's Engagement: Marathi Celebs Who Congratulated The Actor On Her Birthday

Rasika Sunil, who essayed the role of Shanaya, took an exit from the show. Reportedly, the actor took an exit from the show with aims to pursue higher education in the United States. Her role as Shanaya is replaced by Isha Keskar, who rose to prominence with her role as Banu in Jai Malhar and later in Majya Navryachi Bayko. Apart from Rasika Keskar's performance in tv shows, she is known for her giving some major style inspiration from her fans. She recently made headlines for flaunting her well-toned body through her pictures shared on Instagram.

ALSO READ | Abhijit Khandekar To Isha Keskare: 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Cast Update Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.