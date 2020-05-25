Rasika Sunil Dedicates A Melodious Folk Song To Her Mentors; See Video

Actor Rasika Sunil became a well-known person after playing the vampish character Shanaya in Marathi daily soap Majhya Navryachi Baiko. The actor is currently riding high on success. Apart from being famous for her acting, she is also very active on social media and stays connected with her fans throughout. Recently, she shared a video of herself singing a melodious Koli folk song which is a tribute to her mentors. Read further to know more:

Rasika dedicates a soulful song to her mentors

Recently, the actor shared a video of her singing, ‘Dariyacha Raja’. The actor wrote that this song is exceptional and close to her heart. She added that she has been performing in singing shows since her childhood days and she owes all her initial experience to her teachers. She also mentioned the name of Vasudha Ambekar, who taught her harmonium and guided her to have Hindustani Classical Visharad degree. She also revealed that Pradeep Sathe taught her how to play tabla and he was her percussion coach and a great mentor.

Some other Instagram posts of the actor

It is not the first time that the actor became the talk of the town. A few days back, she posted a photo where she was sporting a bikini. She looked sultry in a sheer bikini. She completed her look with minimal make-up and perfect hair.

Back in March 2019, Rashika Sunil shared a video of herself flying a plane. As soon as the video was out, it went viral within no time on social media. This was the first time that she was taking flying lessons. Rasika shared the video on her Instagram handle and captioned it by describing her experience of flying a plane.

The excitement of her flying a plane was visible in her post and a video. In the clip, she is seen making contact with her fans while flying. It shows that the video has been taken by the training pilot on the plane. The video has been viewed more than sixty-two thousand times.

On the work front

Rasika Sunil is currently based in the USA and is pursuing her higher education in acting and film making. Though her fans are missing their favourite Shanaya on screen, she makes it a point to stay in touch them through social media platforms. She keeps sharing pictures, videos and also comes live regularly to have chats with her followers. She enjoys a huge fan base of more than 793k on her Instagram account.

