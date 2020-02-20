'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | February 19: Yogi's Emotional Message For Sujoy

The February 19 episode starts with Mona reading Yogi's message. The message says that he has loved Pari before but now he is married to Gunjan and it is his duty to take care of her. However, Mona tells about the message to Sujoy who says he is happy to see Pari and Yogi's pure-hearted bond and that he will support Pari always. Yogi happily hugs him.

Yogi returns home and happily dances with Gunjan. Khushi asks the reason for his happiness. He feeds them sweets and tells them that Sujoy has accepted Pari. The whole family rejoices and Kusum asks him if he went to Sujoy's house. Yogi says yes and explains the whole incident to them. Pari then scolds him and the family asks her if she does not like Sujoy. Pari says that she likes him and just then Shiv and Seema enter.

Seema congratulates Pari and Shiv, asks Dadiji if Prakash has informed them about Gunjan going to the US for treatment. Dadi says that he has informed them and Shiv tells her that he wants to take Yogi along if he has a passport. Kusum gets excited and gives him the passport and other documents.

Dadiji appreciates Shiv for his noble thinking. Kusum then says that Gunjan is very lucky to have such caring parents. Yogi then signals to Seema that she can hear Gunjan's song after treatment and the family bonding continues. Mona gets ready for work as Sujoy cleans the dishes. Just then, Pari enters.

Mona greets her and asks her to sit and leaves for work. Sujoy asks what made her come there and Pari tells him that she needs to talk to him about something important. Sujoy tells her that he will listen to her while washing the dishes Pari stands silently. Sujoy tells Pari that Yogi had come in earlier and tells her everything that he said. Sujoy then says that he will wait for her answer and that he wants her to find happiness and Yogi just wants to see her happy. Pari runs away weeping.

