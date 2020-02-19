The Debate
Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 18, 2020: Will Sujoy Marry Pari?

Television News

'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' is a TV serial that airs daily from Mon-Fri at 8 pm. Check out Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for Feb 18, 2020.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
ishaaron ishaaron mein written updates

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 18, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates - February 18, 2020

The episode starts with Yogi looking at Pari and Sujoy's pictures on his phone while Pari remembers her first meeting with Sujoy and her fight with him. She looks at Yogi's ring and he comes to her and takes her to his school van and asks her to vent her emotions. Pari does not agree but Yogi tells her how they became friends, fell in love and that she left him and now he can't change how he is. Yogi wants to know if she likes Sujoy or not. She says she liked Sujoy a lot. He hugs her smiling, while she weeps.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates - February 17, 2020: Will Pari Say Yes To Sujoy?

The next morning, the Srivastav family’s drama begins. Dadaji asks Prakash to come out of the bathroom and give him a newspaper. Rani serves them tea while Vivek walks to her asking to find his belt. Prakash walks out of the bathroom and gives newspaper to dadaji saying there is nothing new. Pari's mother says even all youngsters were in the same mall the whole day. Rani gets nervous and Vivek takes her away. Kusum says let us ask Yogi what happened in the mall. Khushi says that Yogi left home early morning.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 13, 2020: Chacha Attacks Rani At The Mall

Yogi reaches Sujoy’s house with sweets, happily feeds them, dances with Mona and signals them that Pari is ready to marry Sujoy and he will keep her very happy. Sujoy asks if he loves Pari so much. Yogi drops the sweets box in shock. Sujoy tells Mona that he told her that Yogi and Pari love each other. Yogi signals they used to love each other and explains how Pari sacrificed their love on Prakash’s request and now they are just friends. The episode ends here.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 5, 2020 | Yogi And Gunjan Are Attacked

 

 

