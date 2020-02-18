'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates - February 17, 2020: Will Pari Say Yes To Sujoy?

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 17, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates - February 17, 2020

The episode starts with Prakash telling the family that Sujoy is a very nice boy and that he must be praised for finding Sujoy. Yogi signals that he should be given the credit for finding Sujoy, to which Daadi agrees. Later, Rani comes with Vivek. Everyone asks Pari if she liked Sujoy. Mona tells Sujoy how Pari is not their daughter but everyone loves her a lot. Sujoy tells her how he thinks that Pari loves Yogi and that this relationship would be nothing more than a compromise.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 13, 2020: Chacha Attacks Rani At The Mall

Yogi imagines Pari in his room while Pari shows the gifts from Sujoy to Gunjan, Khushi, and Nisha. Rani asks Pari if it is the same dress that Yogi liked and she nods and then the sister's talk of how Sujoy is a copy of Yogi. Gunjan signals that she came in between Yogi and Pari but Pari says it is not her fault as jodis are made in heaven.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 14, 2020: Mona Has A Surprise For Pari

Shiv later tells Seema that he will pick Gunjan's report the next day. She asks him if he took Prakash’s permission to take Yogi to the US. Shiv says he will ask later and also get Yogi's passport as Gunjan would want him beside her. Later, Pradeep’s goons inform him about Vivek and Yogi thrashing Rani’s Chachaji for misbehaving with Rani. Pradeep plans to kill Chachaji and blames it all on Yogi.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 11, 2020 | Will Shiv Take Gunjan To US?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.