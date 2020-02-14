Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates February 13, 2020: Chacha Attacks Rani At The Mall

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of February 13, 2020.

'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' written updates for February 13, 2020

The episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein started with Prakash calling Vivek and asking him to return in 30 minutes. Pari arrives there and says that she is done with her shopping. Vivek tells everyone to finish quickly as his dad is calling continuously. Pari then asks Rani to try a western outfit, but she denies, and then Vivek eventually convinces her to do so. On the other hand, some goons follow Gunjan holding a knife in their hand to harm her.

Rani then goes into the changing room and her chacha arrives there and harasses her. Rani shouts out loud for help but her chacha shuts her mouth. Yogi passes by the changing room but he fails to hear Rani. Yogi then sees Pari with too many dresses and asks her that it is enough, but Rani tells Yogi to concentrate on Gunjan and not her.

Pari then knocks on the changing room door and tells Rani to try more dresses that she has brought. Rani then tries to protest and throws her Chacha outside the changing room. Yogi and Vivek see the Chacha and run behind him. The chacha then clashes with Sujoy and Sujoy pushes him back and leaves. Vivek catches the Chacha and beats him badly and warns him to stay away from Rani.

Prakash and Kusum are worried about Gunjan at home. Everyone returns home and Kusum relaxes upon seeing them. Then Kusum asks Vivek and Rani to get ready. But Rani tells Kusum that she is not feeling well, so she will not be able to come. Dadi then tells everyone that it is already late and asks Pari to get ready quickly. Pari tells Kusum if they can cancel the plan so that she can spend time with Rani Bhabhi. Kusum does not agree with her and tells it won’t look good. Dadaji, therefore, asks Pari if they are hiding anything. Gunjan says no they aren't and Yogi tells Pari to go and get ready.

Yogi sits in his room and thinks about the mall incident. Gunjan holds his shoulder but he tries to punch it, thinking its chacha. Later, he apologises. Gunjan asks him to get ready and Gunjan goes to attend her parent's call. Seema and Shiv seem to be in some sort of tension and ask Gunjan if something happened in the mall. Gunjan informs them about the Chacha’s incident. Seema tells Gunjan to avoid outdoor trips. Gunjan tells Seema that they were going to Sujoy’s house. Seema then asks her to be careful. Khushi informs Yogi that Dadi is not coming with them because of Pari's mom’s drama. Shiv and Seema talk to each other and agree that Chacha is a disgusting person. Seema asks them to complain about Chauhan immediately.

Sujoy looks after everything at his house. Mohana teases Sujoy saying that he was looking desperate. Srivastava family comes at the doorstep and Sujoy and Mohana welcome everyone. Kusum praises their house, saying that the decor is beautiful. Sujoy and Mohana ask about Dadi, Dadaji and Rani. But everyone stays silent.

Precap – Pari opens the gift box. Yogi gets happy seeing the dress and says Sujoy is the one for you. Pari's mom breaks vase mistakenly. Pari tries to clean but gets hurt. Yogi goes to her worriedly. Sujoy notices Yogi care for Pari.

