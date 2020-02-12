'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates February 11, 2020 | Will Shiv Take Gunjan To US?

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for February 11, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 11, 2020

The episode started as all youngsters sang Suna Angan Tha Ye Mann Mera and teasted Pari regarding Sujoy, as Pari blushed. Gunjan tried to sing a song but felt sad. Pari sang on his behalf and sadly walked away. Yogi walked behind her. Vivek hoped for Gunjan’s voice to return. Shiv excitedly returned home and showed Dr. Wilson’s article and said that Dr. Wilson had worked on mutism and had cured many patients like Gunjan. Seema finally took a sigh of relief. Shiv told everybody that Gunjan got emotional hearing Pari sing Gunjan’s favourite song, Jaane Kya Baat Hai, and goes into a flashback where Gunjan used to sing the song repeatedly, even before they left for Egypt and before they met with an accident where she lost her voice. Once she came out of the flashback, Seema asked if Dr Wilson can really treat Gunjan. Shiv said that he will get it verified with his assistant, and also that Dr Wilson had many positive cases and when they can afford it, they shouldn’t lose the chance.

Shiv informed the family that he got a dinner invitation from Sujoy’s sister, Mona. Kabir said that they all should visit Pari’s would-be in-laws’ house. Pari’s mother asked about the need for all this, so early, to which Dadiji asked what the problem was. Pari’s mother said that she will accompany Pari. Yogi signalled that her credit card was enough. Dadaji said that she can accompany Pari and as they leave, she said that once Pati will get into the bathroom, Yogi will lock the door from outside, to which all youngsters laugh. As the youngsters reach the shopping mall, Pradeep Chauhan’s goons start following Gunjan.

Shiv said that he needs Prakash’s permission to take Gunjan to US for treatment, but Prakash seems against the idea. Seema suggests to call him at his home and discuss this. Shiv said that he will invite Kusum also as she is more sensible than Prakash. After finishing dinner with Prakash and Seema, Shiv informed them about his decision to take Gunjan to US for treatment and also sought Prakash’s permission. The door-bell rang, and as Seema opend the door, Pradeep Chauhan walked in.

