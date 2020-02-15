Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 14, 2020: Mona Has A Surprise For Pari

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein revolved around Pari with her mother and Srivastav family visiting Sujoy's house. The episode was evidently filled with funny and light-hearted banters throughout its runtime which ended on a sweet note. Read below to know the entire written update for Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein's February 14, 2020 episode.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written update - February 14, 2020

Pari and her mother make a visit to Sujoy's house. Sujoy's sister Mona enquires why Vivek and Rani couldn't make it, to this Kusum replies saying that some unavoidable circumstances kept them from visiting. Pari's mother is quick to ask Sujoy if it is his own house or on rent. Sujoy clarifies saying it is their own house but his father bought him and his sister two flats which were made into one big house after their parents' death.

Pari's mother also asks Mona about her husband. Mona replies saying that she is a divorcee but has a handsome-looking son. To everybody's surprise, Mona reveals her son to be Sujoy as, after their parents' death, the two became each other's children. The episode proceeds further as Prakash suggests that everyone should eat dinner. At the dinner table, Pari's mother can be seen getting eagre to check the taste of the food. As she opens her mouth to eat, Kusum stuffs a cupcake in her mouth which makes everyone laugh.

Pari's mother insists upon knowing about Mona's divorce story. Pari eventually shuts her down by saying that she does not need to know, like everyone else in the room. But Sujoy is quick to interject by saying that if Mona's divorce is a problem then an alliance should be called off. But all things are put to rest when Kusum says that there is no problem and Mona goes on to gift Pari a dress on Sujoy's behalf.

