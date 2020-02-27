'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | February 26: Pari's Proposal To Sujoy

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein started with Yogi, Vivek, Kabir, Bablu, and Surjith enjoying tea. Everyone praises Sujoy and together they plan for a party at night. Yogi signals how he had not met Pari and Vivek tells him that she must be at home. Meanwhile, Pari thinks of meeting Sujoy and leaves.

At Sujoy's place, Mona and Sujoy are seen talking about Yogi's bail and the case. Just then, the doorbell rings and Pari comes in asking to meet Sujoy.

Pari walks in and hugs Sujoy. She also thanks him for saving Yogi, and tells him that she is now ready to marry him. Sujoy tells her that he did it for Yogi and Gunjan and not to marry her. Pari later tells him about her love for Yogi and also tells him that she has started liking Sujoy. Mona asks Sujoy to accept Pari's proposal.

Later, Pari comes back home and tells everyone about her decision to marry Sujoy. Everyone at home rejoices and Dadaji announces Pari and Sujoy’s engagement the next week. Pari’s mother asks her if she is sure, to which Pari agrees. Dadaji scolds Pari's mom for asking such questions.

Later, Shiv gets a call saying the doctor’s appointment cannot be rescheduled and he gets worried. He tells Seema that because of Yogi, they cannot go now. Seema tells him that it is not Yogi’s mistake and they will wait till Yogi’s case clears. Shiv disagrees and tells her it will take 6-12 months for the case to be finally over. Seema tells him that they can surely wait.

On the other hand, Prakash makes a list of dishes for Pari’s grand engagement. Dadaji tells him that without jalebi on the menu, he will not have food. Prakash includes jalebi and talks of adding Rasgulla as well. Vivek says Pari told him not to spend too much. Prakash says he will see off Pari like a daughter and wants to spend money on her wedding and make it grand. The family cheers him up and he gives the list to Bablu, asking him to give it to his father.

