'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | Feb 24, 2020: Pari Meets Yogi In Jail

The episode of Ishaaron Isharoon Mein starts with the family discussing the Chacha case, and Shiv tells everyone that he has a feeling that Pradeep Chauhan is behind the entire fiasco. Then Sujoy asks about Pradeep, and Seema explains to him about the issue with his son and revenge that Pradeep wants to take from them.

Sujoy tells everyone that all the witnesses are against Yogi because according to the doctors, Prakash Mishra’s murder is due to the mall incident. Listening to this, everyone gets upset and asks Sujoy to save Yogi. Sujoy says that this procedure takes time, but he promised everyone that he would take Yogi out of the jail.

Yogi is in jail and on the other side, Pari sees Gunjan sitting outside and not in the room. She asks Gunjan to sleep but Gunjan replies that she can’t sleep in the room as she misses Yogi. Pari and Gunjan sit and have a long conversation together.

Pari says she knows that everyone is missing Yogi. She also asked Gunjan about Yogi and her first meeting and how did she find Yogi at first sight. Gunjan says that she found Yogi to be an awara, and Pari says even she felt the same.

Also read | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Update February 21: Sujoy Takes On Yogi's Case

Gunjan tells Pari that later she got attracted to him. Pari says that she didn’t even know when did she fell in love with Yogi. She said Yogi is a good person and saw him crying for the first time during your breakup with him. Gunjan then felt sorry for Pari as she feels that she came in between Pari and Yogi.

But Pari says you do not have to say sorry, we have moved on and I just want him to get out of jail and come back to the family. Gunjan then says that Pari is Yogi’s love and she is his responsibility. Pari denies with her and says no and Gunjan will get her love, Yogi safely.

Vivek gives the CCTV footage of the school to Sujoy and requests him to save Yogi. Sujoy then says that according to the mall CCTV footage, Prakash Mishra is alive. But he gets murdered later. Vivek says that why will anybody or an outsider to take revenge from us. Mona and Vivek ask Sujoy that who can kill him. Sujoy says Pradeep Chauhan can do this, and all this happened in the hospital. Sujoy assures Vivek that Yogi will be out of all this case.

Also read | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | Feb 20: Yogi Gets Arrested For Chacha's Murder

Pari meets Yogi in the Jail

Pari visits the police station to meet Yogi, but the inspector denies to allow her and pushes her out. Sujoy holds her. Sujoy comes there and asks police why can’t she meet Yogi. Police say he can allow Sujoy but not her. Sujoy then says to the police that’s he is Yogi’s doctor who can translate his signs to him so now he has to allow. Police agree. Sujoy walks ahead and Pari smiles while walking behind him.

Pari gets worried about seeing Yogi’s wounds, and Sujoy says that all the proof is against Yogi and hence he has to say in court what he tells him. Yogi says that he is not hurt by Chacha's death as he was the worst person. Sujoy says but we have saved you from this mess because these people are trying to make you murderer, in spite, he didn’t even visit the hospital that night.

Also read | 'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | February 19: Yogi's Emotional Message For Sujoy

Yogi agrees with Sujoy and Pari says that we have to treat Yogi. Pari says we have to treat him. Yogi says that he is worried about the family and Sujoy says everything will be fine do not worry. Pari brings Halwa for Yogi and feeds him. Sujoy asks Pari to feed him and goes outside. Pari tries to get medicines for him but Yogi stops Pari and asks about Gunjan. Pari says Gunjan is very fine and she will take care of her. Pari then goes to get medicine.

Precap – Gunjan meets Yogi in jail. Sujoy asks compounder did Yogi asked you about Mishra. Compounder says yes then Sujoy says Yogi can’t speak

Also read | Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates - February 18, 2020: Will Sujoy Marry Pari?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.