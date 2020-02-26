'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | February 25: Sujoy Gets Yogi Out On Bail

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein started with Pari’s mother telling the Shrivastav family about Pari being missing from home since morning. Kabir then says that she has gone to the Police station and will be returning in some time.

Meanwhile, Kusum starts her questioning about Yogi and gets tensed. Vivek tell Pari's mother that Sujoy told him that he is trying his best to get Yogi’s bail. Pari enters the house and her mother gets very angry with her. Pari’s mother asked her why did she go to the police station to meet a murderer.

Pari shouts at her mom and tells her to mind her tongue. The family gathers there and Pari tells them about what her mother thinks about Yogi. Meanwhile, Kusum and Pari’s mother get into an argument and Pari’s mother acts like losing consciousness.

At Sujoy’s house, while preparing an omelette, Sujoy reminisces about Pari. Mona comes and asks the status of Yogi’s case. While Sujoy says that he is amazed at Pari’s unconditional love for Yogi, Mona asked if he is jealous. Sujoy says that he is impressed instead and will try his best to help Yogi, as he has also got the malls CCTV footage.

Gunjan cries on the video call with Seema and gets worried and requests Shiv to do something. Shiv says that he was quite because the Shrivastav family trusts Sujoy, but now he will look into the matter. Yogi recalls his love for Gunjan in the lock-up. Gunjan also cries missing Yogi. Pari also cries sitting in the school van.

Sujoy reaches the hospital and interrogates the doctor about Chacha’s death. The doctor tells Sujoy that he was in a very critical condition due to physical harassment. He asks the doctor why is the death reporting time and post-mortem time different. He then sees a ward boy listening to their conversation and pulls him out and questions him if he knows anything.

Ward boy says that Yogi had come to the hospital and questioned him about Chacha’s condition. Sujoy informs him that Yogi is dumb and deaf. Then the Ward boy said that Yogi wrote it down, and Sujoy says that he is illiterate. The doctor says that the Ward boy is innocent, and Sujoy says that he will go to the truth of the matter.

Shiv meets the Shrivastav family and tells them to hire another lawyer for Yogi. Dadaji refuses to do so as he trusts Sujoy. Shiv informed the family that the police tortured Yogi. The Shrivastav family then panics and agrees to hire some other lawyer.

Bablu and Surjith enter the house playing the drums, while Parkash shouts at them. Bablu says to the family that it is celebration time and lifts Sujoy up in the air. And then Yogi enters the house next.

The family celebrates and rejoice on seeing Yogi. Shiv then apologizes to Sujoy for misunderstanding him, and the whole Shrivastav family thanks Sujoy. Sujoy tells them not to thanks him as they're all a family now. Nisha then says that Pari’s family is also Sujoy’s family. Pari gets emotional. Rani cries a lot and asks Yogi if he is fine.

Yogi gestures Rani to not cry, and then he goes to Gunjan and signals that he loves her. Kabir tells Yogi that everyone is here, and Nisha teases them to go their room. Prakash asks Bablu and Surjith to continue playing the drums as it is a true celebration. Kusum asks everyone to let Yogi have something to eat first. Yogi looks for Pari.

Precap: Dadaji announces Pari and Sujoy’s engagement next week.

