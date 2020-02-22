Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Update February 21: Sujoy Takes On Yogi's Case

The February 21 episode starts with the family in the police station and the cops refuse to let them meet Yogi. When he picks up the belt to torture Yogi, Pari tries to stop him. But it is all in vain. Bablu suggests that they get a lawyer for him first and Sujoty will help them do that. At home, Pari's mother says that it is Karma for ruining her daughter's life while she looks at a picture of Yogi. Kusum slaps her when she hears it.

Pari and Gunjan reach Sujoy's house and explain the entire incident to them. When Mona sees Chacha's picture, she says that he is the one who ran into her at the mall. After listening to the entire story, Sujoy adds that it would've been under control had he been there. Gunjan signals that Sujoy cannot murder anyone. Mona adds that she is right and Pari pleads him to save Yogi. She tells him that she will marry him if he can manage to save Yogi.

Sujoy gets mad and asks her to leave saying how can she say something so cheap. Mona clams him down and Gunjan pleads again. He finally agrees to help for Yogi and Gunjan's sake and asks her for the details. Gunjan gives him all the details and leaves.

While at the police station, the inspector tortures Yogi and asks him to confess his crime on paper. He just writes go to hell and the inspector orders the other constables to bring him to the torture room. Just then, Sujoy comes there with Pari and Gunjan. He tells the cop that Yogi falls under the special aide category and cannot be questioned without a translator. When Pari tells him that they beat Yogi, Sujoy tells them that he will take this issue to court.

The cop gets scared and Sujoy assures Yogi that he will get him out soon. At home, the family is worried and Shiv tries to contact his lawyers, but in vain. Sujoy goes there and Pari tells them that he is handling Yogi's case. Shiv doubts his competency. Sujoy tells them that he will get Yogi out on bail tomorrow but the case could go on for years. He assures Shiv that he has also handled Ministers' cases earlier.

Shiv remembers him then. Sujoy tells them that Yogi is being trapped as Vivek also hit Chacha but the cops took only Yogi. Bablu and Surjith take some biryani for Yogi. They go to feed it to him after taking the cop's permission.

