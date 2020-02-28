'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | February 27: Sujoy Admits Love For Pari

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein started with Pari getting emotional and recalling her past memories with Yogi. She thought of how she and Yogi saw lehenga designs on his phone and the sweet banter between the two. Pari smiled thinking about Yogi. Later, Gunjan gifts her a dress but Pari asks her to tell Yogi to give it directly. Gunjan asked her if she liked the dress and Pari nods. Later, Rani and Nisha walks in and asks Pari to quickly get ready and they leave along with Gunjan. Pari has a moment with her mum as she cries in her arms thinking of Yogi.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | Feb 24, 2020: Pari Meets Yogi In Jail

Moments later, Yogi, Bablu and Surjith are seen having a conversation. Surjith tells Yogi that Sujoy is a good man and right for Pari. Yogi agrees with him and then they all come home and Prakash asks them if the engagement menu dishes are ready. Pari’s mother asks what is on the menu. Kusum gifts her a sari, and daadi says it's 'shagun', so she has to take it. Pari's mother gets emotional and expresses her happiness. Everyone at home talk about how they think Sujoy is a perfect match for Pari.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | February 26: Pari's Proposal To Sujoy

Mona gets Sujoy ready and Sujoy also does her makeup’s final touchup in return. Mona reminisces Sujoy doing the same for her during her wedding. Mona then gets a call and Sujoy thinks it must be from Pari’s family. Mona picks up the call and gets mad on hearing her ex-husband Rohan's voice on the other end. Sujoy takes the call and threatens him to dare come between him and Pari or try to spoil their engagement. Mona jokes with Sujoy and tells him he finally accepted his love for Pari and even Sujoy agrees that he loves Pari now. On hearing this, Mona prays for his and Pari’s happy life.

Later, the Shrivastav family gives an emotional speech to Pari and gifts her an engagement ring. Pari gets emotional reminiscing Yogi gifting her a ring. Just then she meets Yogi and asks him if he is happy that she is getting married to Sujoy. Yogi signals his happiness and the episode ends.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | February 25: Sujoy Gets Yogi Out On Bail

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.