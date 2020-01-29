Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For January 28: Will Pari Marry Yogi?

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for January 28, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for January 28, 2020

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein began with Pari and her mom having a discussion. Pari was afraid that her mother would mess with her life while her mom spoke of how she did not want Pari to end up like her. Pari spoke of how she loved Yogi and her mother asked her to move on.

Their voices grew louder and the whole family got to the room. Prakash and Kusum asked Pari to be nice to her mother. Yogi, on the other hand, was disturbed and worried about Pari and Gunjan. Khushi and Yogi wished to get Pari out of the situation.

The next day, Pari apologised to her mom and her mom was ready to apologise to the family for the second time for her previous behavior. Pari's mom asked her to choose the boy for herself and Pari walked out to talk to Neha. Seema and Shiv think about Pari's marriage and Roshan's bail. Later, Rani's uncle misbehaves with her and a petrified Rani could not think of anything to help herself.



Rani tried to apologise for not knowing who she bumped into but on hearing her uncle's voice she shivered in fear. He threatened her to take care of him else he would ruin Khushi's life. Rani who was scared could not help but stare and wonder about her situation. What will Rani do next? Stay tuned to find out more details and updates on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

