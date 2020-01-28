Choti Sarrdaarni Written Updates For January 28: Meher, Sarab, And Param Return Home

The episode began with Meher opening her eyes, Param smiled at her happily. Yuvi went out and yelled happily that Meher was alive. Sanjana rushed inside and the family followed. Sarab came to the hospital while everyone clapped for him. Sarab came in and both Meher and Param looked at him. He kissed Param and Meher’s forehead. Meher removed her mask and asked if he thought she escaped from him, she said she cannot escape as their relationship is for the next 100 births.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar Starrer 'Durgavati' Will Also Feature Mahie Gill In A Pivotal Role

Also Read: Remo D’Souza Opens Up About Introducing A New Genre To The Film Industry

Harleen got Tharkha’s call and shouted for Dolly, Robby, Khushi as Meher, Param and Sarab were coming from the hospital. She took care of all decoration and told Dolly that today everything will be as per Meher’s favourite as they were all going home after a month. Robby asked how come she was showing so much love on Meher. Harleen said not only love but also respect. She said she cannot forget what Meher did for Param and Gill family.

Kulwant said she got this quality from her mother and said she taught her to be honest, kind-hearted and straight forward. Bittu and Jagga laughed. The reporter said this interview will come on the front page the next day. Kulwant requested the reporter to also publish her and Meher’s photo. Jagga and Bittu teased her for praising herself and looking for publicity everywhere.

Meher, Sarab, and Param reached home. They were surprised to see the decoration and both families welcomed them. Sarab asks Dolly where Harleen was. Harleen came and puts garland on Meher. She hugged her happily and Sarab smiled at them. Harleen gave an emotional speech about God and prayers. She said God is the one who becomes our strength and kept all troubles away. She declared that for her and her family, that strength is Meher. Everyone clapped while Meher looked surprised and with this, the episode ended.

Also Read: Millie Bobby Brown's SAGs 2020 Outfit By Louis Vuitton Gets Trolled By Diet Sabya

Also Read: Prabhas To Play THIS Role In His Upcoming Film | Check Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.