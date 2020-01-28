Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Update For January 27: Will Pari Be Okay?

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Here is the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for January 27, 2020.

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein began with Pari and Neha's conversation. Neha was seen asking Pari about her feelings for Yogi. Neha told Pari how what she was doing was incorrect and that she should move on and get married. Pari was having a hard time and could not forget memories of her and Yogi. Neha tried her best to convince Pari to go back and look at other boys and not be so greedy. Pari thought maybe it is time for her to finally break up with the family.

On the other hand, Rani came home looking very disturbed. Gunjan and Yogi ask her if she is okay and she was being followed again. Yogi hugged her to comfort her. Khushi told them all to come down to see who has come. Pari, Yogi, and everyone see Pari's mom waiting for her. Everyone sits for dinner and Pari's mom showed her love for Pari. Later, Yogi signaled how he would not let anyone destroy Pari's life. Later, Pari's mom has a conversation with her while Pari seems disturbed wondering about her next plan. Will Pari be okay now with her mother back in town? Keep reading to find out more details and updates on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

