'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 28: Lav And Kush Caught Red-handed

In the January 28 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lav and Kush were scolded by the elders. Their birthday gift also got cancelled. However, Kartik promised to help them out. Lav, Kush, Kairav, Trisha and Naira visited the academy where the brothers tried to impress Naira.

Lav and Kush are caught red-handed

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai January 28 episode began with Lav and Kush’s friend leaving. Gayu asked them how did the party end so soon. Surekha said she would go and look into what happened. Kartik got furious and asked Lav and Kush why did they do it. He had asked their friends to leave. The brothers got worried. Naira asked them how could they involve Vansh and Kairav into this. Kartik also blamed Naira for her negligence. But Naira defended herself saying she had seen them but she did not think much of it. It was good that Trisha did. Kartik blamed them that they were going to give beer to kids. Akhilesh was about to slap them but Manish stopped him. Akhilesh asked them why did they do it.

Lav will make Trisha pay

Kush pleaded him to listen to them. Lav explains that they had heard Trisha’s version and not theirs. Surekha also told Akhilesh to listen to what they had to say. Lav said it was not their fault and Abhishek had brought the beer. He went on to say that they filled cold drinks in the beer cans because they insisted. Akhilesh said that they would not be allowed to go out or call their friends for 15 days. He also added that Lav and Kush would not get the bikes. Lav wondered to himself that he would make Trisha pay for this.

Kartik talks to the brothers

Naira apologised to Kartik but he said even he was a bit responsible for it. Naira wondered what would have happened if the family was not home. Lav said that their friends got the beer and they would have told Naira if they knew about it. Kush also apologised. He then told them to celebrate their birthday. Lav said that Akhilesh had cancelled their gifts but Kartik said he would talk to them. The brothers thanked and hugged him. Kartik asked the brothers to go sit with Kairav. Kartik went to Naira and asked why was she upset. The brothers had realised their mistake. But Naira started to argue with him. naira asked Kartik to let Akhilesh punish them for their own good. But Kartik joked that he would ask the family to forgive the brothers and give them the bike because he did not think they committed too grave a crime. They joke about making tea and spend some time alone.

Kartik balls for the brothers

Downstairs Lav and Kush wait for Kartik. He came down just then with Naira. He told them they should talk to her and make her feel that they are not careless. He assured them that Naira loved them and was only a bit upset. Lav and Kush left.

Trip to the academy

The next morning the family gather and Kartik asked where were Lav and Kush. Akhilesh asked him to call them. Naira informed that she and Trisha needed to go to the academy. Kairav said he would also come along. Kartik signalled Lav and the latter said even he and Kush wanted to help out. Surekha asked Naira to take them along. Everyone left for the place.

Trisha taunts Lav and Kush

At the academy, Trisha asked Naira and Kartik to arrange the snacks. Lav asked Kairav if he was a girl that he was doing something like that. Kush said they should do things fit for boys. Kairav replied that his mother told him every work is equal and there was no difference between boys and girls Trisha taunted Kush and Lav hearing this. Kairav said he liked Trisha as he found her to be funny. Lav taunted him to join Trisha. Naira looked on the scene. The episode ended here.

