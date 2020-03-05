Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For March 04: Will Gunjan's Child Be Like Yogi?

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with everyone wondering what the fate of Gunjan's child will be. The family takes her to the doctor. They all talk about Gunjan and her unconscious state. Yogi wonders if his child will end up like him. Rani says according to Pari, Yogi's kid will be able to talk, unlike him. Kusum shouts and says that no one should take Pari's name. The doctor informs that everything is fine and it’s normal during pregnancy.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For March 03: Pari's Family Goes Against Her

Yogi takes the doctor outside to clear his doubt and later comes back. Gunjan gets sad but later Yogi comes and everything gets fine and they hug. After three months, Khushi shows a Sonography report to everyone. The family rejoices with happiness while Rani, Khushi, and Nisha decorate Gunjan's room. Dadaji thanks Sujoy for proving Yogi innocence in the court. Everyone asks Yogi to go to Gunjan's room along with her and he takes care of her. Yogi says she is his life while Prakash teases him.

After 6 months Yogi takes Gunjan to the hospital and warns rickshaw driver to drive slowly and Gunjan feels happy seeing his concern for her. Shiv gives the money to the baby and Yogi takes the money saying it’s for his baby's FD. Everyone praises his thoughts and just then the baby kicks him. He tries to dance with Gunjan but others stop him and then he dances happily with his mother.

After 9 months, Yogi is working in the shop when Kusum and others take care of Gunjan and she feels sudden pain. Kusum asks Rani to inform Yogi about the same and he runs to the hospital when he got to know they are taking Gunjan to hospital. Bablu prays for Yogi's kid while Dadaji and Kusum ask Yogi to relax and everyone waits outside the operation room. A worried Prakash then asks why can’t they hear any voice of the baby.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 02: Will Pari & Sujoy Get Married?

Kusum asks him to speak in a good way and just then, they hear the baby crying. The doctor congratulates the family and says it is a boy. Dadaji informs Yogi that he is a father now and Yogi asks if Gunjan and Baby are fine. The doctor says both are fine, then Yogi asks can he speak and listen. The doctor comforts him saying that his boy is perfectly fine. Yogi cries happily and then everyone hugs him. Later, he goes inside the room and feels emotional seeing his son and wife. Gunjan gets happy tears when he is holding their baby. Everyone is happy seeing the baby and the couple.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates: February 28: Pari Cannot Get Over Yogi's Love

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.