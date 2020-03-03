'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 02: Will Pari & Sujoy Get Married?

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein started with Mona speaking to her ex-husband Rohit over the phone. He tells her how he would come there but is worried what the Srivastav family might do to him. Meanwhile, Pari's mom asks Mona if she is fine and Mona lies by telling her that her friend had called her. Later, Prakash is seen telling Shiv how he lost. The family is later seen playing antakshari and Shiv wants his daughter Gunjan to sing, though without a voice. Just then, Pari walks up to Gunjan and says she will sing soon.

Later, Daadi says that these are Pari and Sujoy’s special moments and she does not want everyone to waste them. Just then Yogi signals that it is Pari's turn to sing and he also mentions that she sings really well. Kusum and the family ask Pari to sing. Pari sings Piya Tose Naina Lage re while wiping her tears and looks at Yogi standing behind Sujoy. Later, Sujoy sings the song Tere Mere Sapne Ab Ek Rang Hainn. Yogi mimics him from behind and then Pari walks away wiping her tears. Sujoy says he tried his best, after which everyone claps for him.

Pari goes to the terrace and starts crying, following which Yogi comes there. She tells him to go but later she yells at him and he walks off. Later, Rani and Gunjan find Pari. On the other hand, the family continues to play antakshari. Pari is later seen calling Sujoy and asks her to meet outside. They meet outside in the school van and Pari tells him that van is Yogi's world.

Later, Sujoy asks Pari how she got a scratch on her shoulder, to which she says that she does not remember. Pari tells him how she knows that he cares for her; she tells him that she wishes to ask him 2 questions. She asks him if he could forgive her for not being able to marry him as she can't forget Yogi. He laughs and agrees and tells her how he is fine with it. He also asks her what will she do as Yogi cannot come back and she does not want to move forward. Pari tells him that she can't forget Yogi, nor can she go with someone else as then she will lose herself. He asks her how will they tell the family.

Sujoy and Pari come down and the family asks them questions. Sujoy tells them that he can't marry Pari. The family goes wild in anger but Sujoy explains to them that he has spoken to Pari and that he is extremely sorry. Sujoy says he does not love Pari and Yogi holds his collar and asks if there is any defect in Pari. To which Sujoy tells him that Pari is perfect, but he does not want to marry Pari and she also agrees that even she does not want to marry Sujoy.

