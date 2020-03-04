Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates For March 03: Pari's Family Goes Against Her

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with a fight between Yogi and Sujoy. Yogi's family had to hold Yogi so that he cannot harm Sujoy. Pari breaks down and tells how she cannot marry Sujoy and that it is not his fault. Pari tries to convince dadaji and Vivek and in the end, gets ready to leave. Yogi stops Pari from leaving. Both Rani and Gunjan speak up and tell Pari how her decision is wrong and that she should not have come back.

Pari agrees and walks off. Bablu and Surijith walk with her and ask her questions. Later, Sujoy and Mona tell dadaji that they will leave. The family thinks Pari only thinks about herself while Sujoy thinks that Pari did nothing wrong. The family gets quite disturbed and thinks of different ways through which they could have convinced Pari to marry Sujoy. At the end, Kusum speaks up and tells the family that henceforth no one will talk about Pari, which calms down the situation.

Later, Mona comes home and scolds Sujoy for taking the blame on himself. Sujoy says he didn’t want the family to blame Pari, so he took the blame on himself. Sujoy says that Pari is a good girl who expressed her feelings before marriage. Mona and Sujoy have an emotional conversation and then they hug each other.

After a week, everyone at home looks very sad and Prakash scolds Yogi for not opening the shop for two days and having a debt of Rs 50,000 for Pari’s engagement. He also says how the Roka was actually a betrayal for them. Daadi consoles him and Gunjan serves tea to all. Prakash scolds Khushi and says that she should have lifted the tea tray instead of letting Gunjan lift it. Gunjan says that she likes serving the family. Prakash continues crying while Gunjan collapses. The family quickly rushes her to the hospital.

