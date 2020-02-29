'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates: February 28: Pari Cannot Get Over Yogi's Love

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is one of the latest and most popular shows on Sony TV. The show stars Mudit Nayar in the lead role who plays the role of a mute and deaf character in the show.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for February 28, 2020

The Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein February 28 episode started with Pari asking Yogi if he knew what was happening in her heart. Yogi explained to her what love was according to him and made her understand that love was not just wanting someone. Pari asked him could she ever do something for Sujoy and looked on.

Meanwhile, Dadi consoled Kusum and said that everything would get better. Later, Sujoy and Mona entered the house carrying dhols. Everyone was dancing while Mrs Ganguly said that Sujoy was looking handsome. Kusum also agreed to it and Dadi asked Mrs Ganguly to welcome Sujoy with an aarti and she happily did it.

Prakash said that they would do more arrangements for the marriage but the engagement's celebrations were kept simple and normal. Sujoy smiled and said that he liked simple things. Later, Dadaji asked everyone to call Yogi.

Yogi remembered his moments with Pari and tried to remove his name from Pari's desk. Rani and Gunjan knocked at the door and teased him with Pari's name. However, Yogi stayed silent. Rani asked him what happened and was he worried thinking that Pari would leave him.

Yogi said that he was glad that she was leaving so Sujoy could manage her henceforth. Rani asked him again if something was bothering him but Yogi said that she was already gone and their separation happened long back. Rani suggested Yogi should tease Pari every moment until she stayed with them.

On the other hand, Pari’s inner voice said that everything would change once her engagement happens, she noticed the engagement ring and remembered her moments with Yogi too. Her inner voice questioned her why was she worried about your own decision and was she still in love Yogi. She thought that it was not fair to marry Sujoy when she loved Yogi and remember her mother's words. Her mother asked her to break her relationship with Yogi completely and asked her to live with Sujoy.

After the dinner, Shiv, Prakash and other family members decided to play Antyakshari. They divided themselves into two teams. Gunjan asked Yogi to join her and they joined Shiv's team. Prakash teased Yogi while Nisha teased Sujoy saying Pari would come once they start the songs. Prakash sang and danced with Kusum. Later, Mona got a call from Rohit and got tensed. Mrs Ganguly noticed her while Shiv sang. Meanwhile, Pari also came there at that moment and Sujoy gazed at her.

