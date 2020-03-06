'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates For March 05: Gunjan And Yogi Have A Baby Boy

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Kusum and Gunjan loving the newborn baby. Yogi comes home and looks at the baby while Dadaji and Daadi gift bangle as a shogun to the baby. Yogi and Prakash joke and laugh around the baby. The family gets more emotional reminiscing about how Prakash used to protect Yogi. Kusum gets a call from Pari's mother and she tells her not to call her again as they do not know where Pari is. She informs the family that Pari’s mother told that Pari is not even in Chennai and does not know where she is for 3 months. The family gets worried about Pari and where she may be.

In the evening, Yogi plays with his baby and plays a song for him while Gunjan tries to sing and gets emotional. Yogi hugs and consoles her. The next day, Dadaji, Prakash, Kusum, and everyone else fight to hold baby, bathe him, etc. Yogi takes the baby to his room and Gunjan follows him there. On the other hand, Pradeep Chauhan offers liquor and heavy bribe to Shiv’s assistant in order to betray Shiv. He says he will pay him 10 lakhs of school fees for his children, get a new car in his wife’s name and give him huge cash while nobody will know about it and the assistant agrees.

Meanwhile, Yogi and Gunjan give an oil massage to their baby. Kusum calls for Gunjan and she walks down. Rani taunts Gunjan if she and Yogi were massaging each other instead of the baby. Kusum signals that Dadaji is here and Yogi gets Shiv and Seema’s video call and gets busy chatting with them. Gunjan, along with everyone, walks up and upon seeing the baby slip towards hot water, Rani shouts at Yogi. Yogi, upon seeing them, turns after which Gunjan runs and picks up the baby and angrily looks at Yogi.

