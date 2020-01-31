Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates January 30, 2020: Will Rani Fight Back?

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for January 30, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for January 30, 2020

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein began with Kusum chopping veggies with a sharp knife while Rani stared at the knife. Vivek asked her as to why was she starring at the knife and Rani got nervous. Yogi comes for breakfast but Pari makes fun and says she must have already had his breakfast. Later, Vivek asked Rani as to why was she holding the knife. Pari's mother asked Yogi to speak to Pari for marriage but before he could speak Prakash asked him to deliver a file to his friend.

Pari's mother tries to talk to her but she denies her and Daadi told everyone how Pari had a right to her own life. Yogi is in deep thought about Pari and Surjith walked in asking him to charge his phone and then he told him of Pari's mother's request and Surjith asked him to talk to Pari. Later, Rani is seen with a knife and someone surprised her from behind, She held up the knife to Vivek and he asked her about everything.

Rani told him everything about her uncle's harassment and Vivek ran behind someone. Rani's uncle tried seducing her again and she called Vivek but he missed out on her uncle as he had fled by then. A crowd surrounded Rani and Vivek took her home. Later, Yogi and Pari have an argument as he tried to talk to her about her marriage. What will happen next? Stay tuned to find out more details and updates on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

