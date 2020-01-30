Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates January 29, 2020: Rani Is Threatened By Her Uncle

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for January 29, 2020.

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein began with Rani and her uncle. Rani was threatened by her uncle and he asked her to let him seduce her else he will go to Khushi. Pari came to Rani and asked her as to what happened but Rani changed the subject. Later, Yogi felt that Pari was alone and told that to Surjith who only consoled him. Then Surjith called Bablu and got to know of his Grandma's funeral.

On the other hand, at home Pari's mother tried to talk to her but Pari walked off. Gunjan served tea to Pari's mother and she cried on how Yogi spoiled Pari's life. Gunjan told her that only Yogi can convince Pari to get married. Gunjan and Pari's mother together convince Yogi to talk to Pari about marriage and later Yogi is seen deleting pictures of him and Pari.

Later, Rani dreamt of her uncle and got scared and panicked. Everyone was stunned and asked her as to what happened and Rani was shivering with fear. Later, Yogi wonders as he is caught between Gunjan and Pari and Vivek tells him not to do anything as then he will ruin all three lives. Who will Yogi choose -- Gunjan or Pari? Stay tuned to find out more details and updates on Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

