Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 10: Yogi's Love & Hate For Pari

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Neha and Pari's conversation. Neha tells Pari to fix Gunjan's appointment with a doctor she finds suitable for Gunjan. Pari does not agree with Neha and Neha cross-questions her about sending a video to Yogi and being in his life. Later, Neha apologizes to Pari for her behaviour and they both relax together.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written update March 10, 2020

On the other hand, Yogi is busy talking to Bablu and Surijith about Pari. Bablu and Surijith get excited about Yogi and Pari but Yogi tells them how he does not need any kind of help from Pari. They call Pari but she rejects their call and later Bablu sends Yogi's message to Pari who gets angry on knowing that Yogi does not want her help.

Neha is seen telling Pari that she did wrong by rejecting Yogi’s call while the Nurse informs Pari that the patient is becoming tough to handle. Pari goes and yells on the patient. Later, Rani and Khushi sit with Yogi and tell him how he must take the doctor's appointment. After Yogi leaves, Khushi and Vivek discuss Yogi's feelings on Pari. They think of Yogi's deep love for Pari and how he is never going to accept his feelings for Pari. Meanwhile, Yogi and Gunjan enter the room and Vivek gets a call from Kabir. After the call, Vivek tells everyone happily how he got the doctor's appointment through his own reference.

Later, Shiv and Prakash have a conversation. Shiv tells Prakash of his failures and miseries and how he wants to go back to Allahabad. Prakash tells him how everyone trusts him and wants him to stay with them. Shiv disagrees by saying that he can't stay in his daughter's house but tells him that the house belongs to his friend first. Shiv and Prakash hug as Prakash makes him feel more comfortable.

