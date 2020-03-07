'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 06: Shiv Is Concerned About Newborn Baby

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is a Hindi TV serial that airs daily on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. The serial is about the life of Pari and Yogi. Pari falls in love with a young man with speech and hearing impairment, named Yogi, who thinks Pari is just like him. Read on to know about the written update of the latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein for March 06, 2020.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for March 06, 2020

The episode started as Dadaji told everyone in the family that by god’s grace baby Ansh is safe and that they should all forget this ever happened. To this, Shiv said that it was not right, as both Yogi and Gunjan are dumb and deaf and cannot take care of the baby. He also suggested that someone normal should be around Ansh, to which Yogi said that he will not make any mistake again.

Shiv said that he wanted to take Gunjan and Yogi to the United States for their treatment, but since it is difficult to get Yogi’s visa, he will be taking Gunjan first. Rani said that it is difficult for Gunjan to handle Ansh alone.

Dadaji asked Gunjan what she needs. Gunjan signalled that she wanted to get well for Ansh. Yogi signalled that he will take complete care of Ansh. Vivek asked Yogi how can he take care of the baby alone, to which Rani said that the whole family will take care of Ansh.

Shiv said that he will fix the doctor’s appointment next week and invited Srivastav’s family for a party at his house next week. Seema got a message that Rs 50 lakhs have been transferred into her account and informed Shiv. Shiv said that he doesn’t know anything about it.

Shiv found out that the company whose tender he passed last month, Greenlight, had transferred the money into Seema’s account and the account is already closed. He scolds his assistant and asked her to find out why did the Greenlight company do that.

Later, enforcement directorate officers raids Shiv’s house and alleged him for taking bribe. They searched the house and found money in files. Shiv said that he doesn’t know how did the money come into his house. The officer said that he is under arrest.

