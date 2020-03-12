'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 11: Yogi's Desperate Need For Money

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Prakash, Yogi, and Gunjan having a conversation. Yogi and Gunjan get ready and are about to leave when Prakash stops them. Prakash wonders where Yogi and Gunjan are going and Rani tells him that Gunjan is going to her father's house. Prakash tells her of his and Shiv's conversation the previous day and how he had told Shiv and Seema to come and live with them as it is their house too.

Yogi asks Prakash to give him permission to leave. Prakash thinks that there is something fishy and that Yogi and Gunjan are not going to Shiv and Seema's house. Just then, Shiv and Seema arrive there and Prakash tells them everything. When Shiv and Seema tell him that Yogi did not mention anything to them, Vivek reveals that they have gone for the doctor's appointment.

At the doctor's clinic, the doctor tells Yogi and Gunjan that she will be able to get her voice back through surgery. Yogi asks if she will be able to sing and the doctor tells him how she will be able to sing and that he is going to be there in India till the end of the month. The doctor then tells his assistant to talk to the couple about the consultation fees. The assistant explains to Yogi and Gunjan that they will have to pay 20 lakhs in total and 2 lakhs instantly. She also adds saying that the remaining amount must be paid in 15 days. Yogi and Gunjan come home worried and tell the family. Shiv declares that he is cashless and gets emotional. The others console and say how they can arrange for 5 lakhs.

Yogi tells them that somehow he will arrange the money and gift it to Gunjan. The family gets worried and wonder how Yogi would manage to get such a large amount of cash in just 15 days. The family internally discuss and some members think that Yogi would try and then naturally give up as it seems an impossible task.

Yogi calls his friends Bablu and Surijith and tells them how he needs the money. He tells them of his plans to sell speakers and drives a cab and his friends tell him that it would still be impossible to get that amount. The two joke about robbing a shop while Yogi, in his anger, slaps Bablu and tells them of his desperate need for the money.

