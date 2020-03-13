'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 12: Yogi Dances At Weddings

The latest episode for Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Gunjan, Kusum, Dadi, and Ansh. Gunjan is seen playing with Ansh and she pretends to sing for her baby. She recalls Yogi telling her to get her voice back. Dadi and Kusum tell her how impossible it is for their family to get the money for her operation. They ask her for forgiveness and Gunjan tells them how for her the family and their happiness is more important. The three happily take a selfie while smiling with the baby.

Later, Yogi and his friends think of ways to arrange money for the operation. Bablu, Yogi's friend, tells him how they should kidnap a rich guy and get the money. Surjit, on the other hand, thinks they must sell houses and make money. Yogi likes Surijith's idea. During dinner, everyone wonders why Yogi has not come back yet. Vivek and Kabir go to get Yogi while Prakash talks to the family. The family is worried that Yogi may not be able to get the money and would rather ruin the family's reputation.

Vivek and Kabir reach Yogi who is busy talking about flats to Suresh. Yogi starts hiding the matter on seeing Vivek and Kabir. Later, Kabir yells at Yogi for dancing at other's weddings. Yogi tries to defend himself but in vain and later walks off. Sometime later, Gunjan asks Yogi whether he went dancing at other weddings.

Yogi shows the money and tells her how he can do anything for getting the money for her operation. They smile and when Yogi is about to leave, Gunjan stops him. She gets worried about him and he tells her that he will drive the cab at night. She is impressed seeing him work so hard and confesses her love for him, to which Yogi responds back. The two hug and have quite a moment.

