Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 16: Yogi Gets In A Bike Race To Get Money

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Ansh crying. The family is all worried and the ladies of the house try to get Ansh to stop crying. The men in the family are all worried and Prakash looks tensed. Prakash loses his temper and yells at others to stop Ansh from crying. He later apologises and tells everyone of his concern about Yogi. Dadaji and Vivek worry about how Yogi will manage to get 20 lakhs in such a short span of time.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 12: Yogi Dances At Weddings

Kusum cries and wonders how Yogi will arrange the 2 lakhs that he needs to may instantly for Gunjan's operation. Prakash, Gunjan, and Khushi arrive while everyone talks about Yogi. Khushi tells everyone how Yogi has gone to get the money. Prakash asks Gunjan to stay at her parents' house for some time while he worries if Yogi has taken money through his order. Rani and Gunjan go inside as per Vivek's order and the men worry about Yogi. Later, Yogi's friends, Surijith and Bablu get the money from their shop. They tell him how they could only arrange for Rs 1 lakh.

READ:'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | March 13: Yogi Receives Hate From His Family

Surjit gets a call from Vivek and he denies telling him about Yogi's whereabouts. Yogi, Surijith, and Vivek do a video call and Vivek is shocked to see the money and demands Yogi as to where did he get the money from. Bablu, Surijith, and Yogi tell Vivek and Kabir that they got the money from the shop and Vivek tells them that they did not do the right thing by looting the shop. Yogi and friends defend themselves while Vivek asks them to come home as they have some cash as well.

Later, Yogi and friends see a biker driving rash and they yell at him. The man challenges Yogi to race and win fifty thousand rupees. Yogi gets tempted and looks at him. At home, Kusum gets worried about Yogi while Kabir and Vivek tell them everything about Yogi's plan. They get to know about Yogi's race. Yogi, on the other hand, comes with his bike while his friends try to stop him. Kusum, Vivek, and Kabir come there and Kusum asks Yogi to stop. The racers and Yogi get in a fight and Yogi gets hurt and later the racers run away.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 10: Yogi's Love & Hate For Pari

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.