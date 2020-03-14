'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Update | March 13: Yogi Receives Hate From His Family

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Yogi who goes on showing properties to a customer. But the customer is not very happy with the properties that Yogi is showing him. The customer tells Yogi that he is looking out for a bigger property. Yogi then understands that the customer is not happy with the properties but he tries to bluff the customer. The customer gets irritated on Yogi and leaves.

Later a conman approaches Yogi as he overhears his conversation with the customer and tells him that Chaturvedi’s son Alok is planning to sell his big ancestral house for almost Rs 2 crores. He also said that the person who gets him a buyer will get 2 lakhs each. Yogi soon gets excited and tries calling the customer and the conman calls Alok and asks him to keep papers ready.

Yogi then brings a customer and stars walking behind the conman. On the other hand, Vivek and Kabir are walking towards the house discussing that they would have got Gunjan ice cream but none of them had the money to do so. Vivek then tells Kabir that the bandwala had told him that Yogi was dancing for the wedding.

Soon, Mathur hears Vivek and Kabir talking and tells them that Yogi is helping Alok sell Chaturvedi’s house via fraud means. He also them that Chaturvedi will be left with nothing if such a thing happens. He also said that if Prakash shouldn’t send his son to con innocent people. Hearing this Vivek gets angry and is about the shout at Mathur, but Kabir calms him down asks Mathur to leave.

In the next scene, Yogi shows the house to the customer and sees that the customer likes the house. Bablu also joins him and talks highly about the property and its features. Hearing all the praise, the customer finalizes the deal for Rs 2.1 crores and asks if property papers are correct. And as the customer goes to sign the papers, Surjith stops him from signing.

He then informs the customer that Alok forged his parent’s property papers and is trying to sell the property without their knowledge. Hearing this, the conman soon runs away. The customer calls Yogi a fraud and throws the papers on him and walks away.

The next scene shows Vivek who informs the family about Yogi’s wrongdoing. Yogi then enters the house and everyone starts to blast at him by giving him curse words. Vivek slaps Yogi in anger. Yogi tries to make them understand that he did not know that Alok had forged the property papers. Later Dadaji tells him that if their name gets spoilt in society he will not tolerate it.

Gunjan then takes Yogi upstairs and tells him not to stress about his life. Yogi then tells him that he wants his kids to hear their mother’s voice as he was unable to. Kusum overhears their conversation and gets teary-eyed. Yogi then gets a call from Dr Wilson’s assistant and inform Yogi that if he cannot arrange the money, the operation will not take place.

