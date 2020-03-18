Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 17: Will Gunjan Get Her Voice Back?

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Yogi on the bike about to race for getting money for Gunjan's operation. Yogi's friends and family are against him racing and try to convince him to opt-out of the race. Vivek and Kabir yell at him while Kusum brings her jewelry and tells him to sell that and get the money. Yogi gives Kusum the money back and assures her that Gunjan would get her voice back.

Prakash comes there and taunts Yogi. He gives him the papers of the house and asks him to sell everything and get the money. Prakash yells at him in front of the family and asks him how Gunjan's voice could be more important than the family. Everyone goes in shock, while Yogi and Gunjan cry.

The family goes quiet as Yogi tells them how much Gunjan means to him and how determined he is. Dadaji explains to Yogi how his father cried on knowing Yogi could not speak and was in the same position and chose the family and their survival. Prakash asks Kusum to give him everything, even her mangalsutra, and proceeds to walk out. The family leaves Yogi thinking to either choose Gunjan and get the operation or choose the family and their survival.

Later, Seema and Shiv are seen having a conversation. Seema asks Shiv as to why does he look tensed. Shiv tells her how Prakash called him to tell him about Yogi's unstable actions in order to get the money for Gunjan's operation. Shiv tells Seema that he plans on calling Gunjan and asking her to stop Yogi. On the other hand, Gunjan weeps thinking about everything and takes Shiv's call. They try and explain to her to stop Yogi. They also ask her to live without her voice as they are helpless. The episode ends with Gunjan disconnecting their call.

