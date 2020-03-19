Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 18: Yogi's New Plan To Get The Money

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Yogi sitting with his friends. He is in deep thoughts about his family and Gunjan while his friends try and talk to him. Just then, Gunjan comes there and slaps Surijith for the racing. She gets angry at Yogi and yells at him. She tells him how disappointed she is in him and leaves. Yogi's friend Bablu tells him how Gunjan is right and that he must not get insulted in the process of getting the money.

Just then Yogi kicks a passing ball and it hits an advertisement for football competition. Yogi gets an idea for getting the money as the Ad says the winner would avail 50 lakhs. Yogi gets happy upon seeing how the man of the match would get 10 lakhs alone. Yogi and his friends reach the place where the competition is held and speak to the coach.

They praise Yogi and the coach declines saying how he can't afford big players. Yogi tries to talk and the coach makes fun of how Yogi can't speak or hear. He asks them to leave but Yogi shows him his certificates. The coach gets angry when Yogi's friend speaks of how Yogi is a better player. Finally, in the end, Yogi gets a chance to show his skills.

At home, Kusum is seen crying thinking of Yogi while Prakash asks Khushi to give the shop keys to Yogi. Khushi tells him of how Yogi is not at home and Prakash wonders whether Yogi went to rob the bank. Everyone is upset with Prakash for yelling at Yogi and Gunjan.

Prakash talks to Gunjan while Rani and others get upset with Prakash for talking to Yogi in the wrong way. Prakash sits and thinks about his mistake and talking rudely with Yogi. On the other hand, Yogi's friends watch him on the field. He misses the ball and fails on three attempts. The coach smiles while Yogi gets upset with himself.

