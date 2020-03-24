'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 23: Will Yogi Win The Coach's Heart?

I n the previous episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, the family was seen rejoicing after getting the money for Gunjan's operation. The family urged Yogi to play well in his football match and not loose. Gunjan is seen getting up early and does not see Yogi in the room. She gets curious and goes out and sees Yogi practicing. Yogi's ball hits the neighbor's window and the glass breaks. He quickly hides while Gunjan stares at him with affection.

Later, Neha is seen on the phone talking to her friend when Pari comes there. Pari tells her how she wishes to stay with her and Neha tells her of the risks of living with her. She asks Pari if she had come for Yogi and Pari changes the subject. She talks about assisting the doctor. Neha gets happy and Pari tells her how she landed the offer. Later, Neha asks her if she wants to hear Gunjan call Yogi’s name. Pari does not agree at first but then eventually relents.

Later at home, everyone tries to feed Yogi and asks him to eat in order to gain strength but he refuses. His sister makes his favorite breakfast and his friends come with eggs. The elders ask him why he won't eat. Moin comes with gifts and Prakash yells at Yogi for not eating.

Gunjan tells how Yogi was awake and practicing till 3 am. Everyone advises Yogi and fun banter goes on. Later, Yogi goes to the football ground for practice. The Coach calls him and asks him to starts playing with teammates. Coach asks him to be fast and adds pressure on him.

One of the Teammate crosses legs with him and makes him fall down. The coach tells him how it is impossible for Yogi and orders him to go and sit on the bench. Yogi walks back to the bench sadly. Yogi's friends, Surjit and Bablu try to cheer him up.

