Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 19: Yogi Gets Fifty Thousand For Gunjan

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with Yogi and his friends at the football ground. Yogi lost all three chances to prove to the coach how he would be fit for the team. The coach insulted Yogi on how he could not play. Yogi explains to him how he was unable to play due to his shoes. He also tries to explain to them how the game is important to him as he needs the money. The coach and his men discuss what to do.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 18: Yogi's New Plan To Get The Money

They finally decide to keep Yogi in the team as he had been a captain during his college days. They also ask him about his reason for the money. Yogi's friends speak up for him and tell the coach and others of how Yogi needs the money for his wife's operation. One of the men speaks ill of Yogi while the other decides to give Yogi fifty thousand. Yogi fights back tears and touches his feet. The coach and others tell him how they will see his performance on the ground. Later, Yogi rejoices with his friends and they head towards the hospital to pay the amount for the operation.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 17: Will Gunjan Get Her Voice Back?

The receptionist there informs them that the money was already paid and Yogi wonders as to who made the payment. The receptionist does not tell Yogi about the mystery person who made their payment and tells him of how he must arrange for 10 lakhs for the main operation. Neha watches the whole scene from behind. At home, the family gets happy on knowing about Yogi's match and the money. They all happily think of how Gunjan would get her voice back. Yogi tells them that the money was already deposited at the hospital.

The family thought of Pari secretly paying the amount. They later show Yogi's letter to Prakash and the boys mock Prakash on his rude behavior with Yogi the other day. The youngsters of the family try to prove Prakash how Yogi is capable and mock Prakash for his behavior. Kusum gets angry and tries to stop the youngsters. When they don't agree Kusum tells them all how Prakash was the one to deposit the money and not Pari.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 16: Yogi Gets In A Bike Race To Get Money

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.