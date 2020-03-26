Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 25: Pari And Sujoy Meet At Her House

In the previous episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Yogi was asked to eat a lot of food by his family. Later, Yogi and his friends were seen at the football ground. He was asked to back off by the coach and his friends tried to console him. Pari is seen thinking of Yogi while Yogi's friend Bablu goes and tells the family about Yogi's poor performance at the football ground. Vivek and Kabir plan on leaving their work and training Yogi.

The next day, the family gathers with Yogi's friends and they all train him for the match. Yogi gets tired but they make him workout even more and Yogi faints. They give him juice and train him more. They motivate him by telling him to think about Gunjan. Yogi's sisters, Nisha and Rani, too, come to help him while their husbands go to work. Yogi breaks a neighbour's window and the neighbour gets furious, following which he threatens to call the police.

On the other hand, Pari is seen playing with the ball and thinking of Sujoy. Pari opens her house door and Sujoy comes inside. Pari asks him why he is there and suddenly slips and falls on him. They have a moment and they share eye contact, which makes it a very intense scene. Sujoy mocks and asks her if she fell on him purposely. They have a conversation and Sujoy gives her a bouquet of flowers. He makes up a story about meeting some girl on another flat in the building. Later on, he decides to tell Pari the truth.

He tells her that he got the flowers for her. He also tells her how he came to say sorry about his earlier behaviour. Pari takes the flowers and tells him how she feels he did the right thing. Pari also tells him that it would be better if they don't see each other anymore.

