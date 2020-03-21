'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates | March 20: Will Gunjan Get Her Voice Back?

The latest episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein starts with the family sitting and talking. Kusum reveals to Yogi and the youngsters how Prakash paid the deposit at the hospital. She goes on saying how he collected all his life's savings and gave the money for Gunjan's operation.

Yogi and Prakash have an emotional moment while the family looks on with happiness. Prakash also asks Yogi for forgiveness for his rude behavior and insulting him the other day. Read to know Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein written updates for March 20:

Yogi and the family are happy for Gunjan's operation

Yogi asks for Prakash's forgiveness as well. They both get emotional and Prakash tells him about the call he got from the coach and that now Yogi must prove himself and win the football match. Everyone gets happy upon seeing Yogi and Prakash's reunion. Later, Neha and Pari are seen having a conversation over the phone. Neha tells Pari to forget about Yogi as Yogi does not want her help. She also tells her how because of Yogi she lost everything.

Pari rethinks of her moments with Yogi and wishes that Gunjan gets her voice back. Pari thinks of Yogi and Gunjan's happiness. Neha asks Pari about her coming with her to Delhi but Pari disconnects her call.

Later, Gunjan informs her parents that they paid the deposit. Gunjan and her parents praise the Srivastav family and get very happy. Kusum and others meet Gunjan's father and he congratulates Yogi for the football match. Everyone has faith in Yogi and the family have some merry talks.

Prakash boasts about Yogi and hugs Gunjan's father. Both the fathers talk about Yogi and how they must train him well for the match. Prakash warns Yogi about not loosing and the son and father have some fun banter.

