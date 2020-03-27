'Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein' Written Updates March 26: Gunjan Consoles And Motivates Yogi

In the previous episode of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, Yogi and his sisters are seen training him for the football match. Pari, on the other hand, meets Sujoy and tells him that they must not see each other anymore. Sujoy is about to leave when Pari tells him about the girl living in the other apartment and how she thinks that girl would be perfect for Sujoy. A heartbroken Sujoy tells her that it is not easy to marry just anyone you lay eyes on and he reminds her of how she saw many people and yet found it tough to marry. Pari looks at Sujoy while he leaves her building.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 25: Pari And Sujoy Meet At Her House

Later, at Yogi's house, Yogi and Gunjan arrive at the hall searching for his shoes and ask others around. Everyone gets busy searching for Yogi's shoes. Their neighbor walks in and complains about Yogi breaking his window the other day. The neighbor asks them to pay for the damage and tells them how playing in the ground is different from playing at home.

They try to tell the neighbor how Yogi practicing at home due to the ongoing virus. The neighbor threatens to call the cops and finally Vivek and Kabir get ready to play. The neighbor tells them that he will hide his shoes and ball and that is when everyone thinks that Yogi's shoes were taken by their neighbor. They accuse him of stealing but he denies it all. Later, Dadi and Dadaji walk in and ask their neighbor to leave.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 19: Yogi Gets Fifty Thousand For Gunjan

Yogi asks about his shoes, following which his grandparents gift him a new pair. They ask him to prove himself and hug him. Later, Yogi is seen thinking of the coach and his lost chances. Gunjan worries about him and Yogi tells her how everyone trusts him and he finds himself like a looser. Gunjan consoles and motivates him while Prakash tells him of his first league match the next day.

Meanwhile, Pari is seen lost in deep thoughts about Sujoy and his words for her. Her friend Neha tells her that Sujoy still loves her. She tells her that it is best if she marries him and moves on. Neha asks Pari to move on just like Yogi has moved on and is now seen leading a happy life with his wife, Gunjan.

READ:Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein Written Updates | March 18: Yogi's New Plan To Get The Money

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.