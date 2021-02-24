'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 24 : Riddhima Finds Out Anupriya's Secret?

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 24 episode, Riddhima notices someone in her house and follows that person. She falls on the way but saves herself and thanks god. The person harming Riddhima leaves the house and she notices the footmarks. Riddhima keeps following but the person escapes the VR mansion. Meanwhile, Vansh tells Chang that he cares about his reputation more than the diamonds. Vansh tells Chang that if he keeps spoiling his reputation, he will not give him the diamonds. Chang laughs and tells Vansh that he has already got the diamonds and announces that their partnership is over.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Chang tells Vansh that he has ended their partnership and now Vansh can sell his house or his wife to make ends meet. Chang says he has nothing to lose but Vansh has a lot to lose. Vansh ends the call and thinks about how Rudra died and Chang got the diamonds. He decides to unmask his enemy. Meanwhile, Riddhima decides to find a person who wants to harm her baby. She takes a brick in her hand and follows the person upstairs.

Vansh comes out to the room and calls out for Riddhima but he does not get a response in return. He calls out for Siya and enquires about Riddhima. Siya says she does not have any idea where Riddhima is. Vansh decides to find her while Riddhima waits for the person to come out. She gets a call and the lady tells Riddhima that her appointment for abortion is fixed. Later, Riddhima hangs up the call and turns around. She screams and falls down and hangs there calling for help.

Vansh calls Riddhima but finds her phone switched off. He decides to look for her and sits in his car. Riddhima's dupatta reaches Vansh's car and he realises that she's nearby. Meanwhile, Riddhima falls off and Kabir holds her in his arms. Kabir tries to brainwash Riddhima but she asks how he reached there and came to know she was in danger. Kabir tells her that he can ask her the same thing. He offers to drop her home but she goes on her own. Riddhima meets Vansh on the way and decides to tell him everything.

Riddhima recalls Vansh's words and decides not to tell him, because she thinks it's a prank call. Kabir looks at Vansh and Riddhima and says that their relationship will now have cracks. Vansh takes Riddhima home while she keeps thinking about the red gloves person who wants to hurt her baby. Riddhima sees the bracelet when she reaches home and Anupriya worries that she might identify it. Riddhima goes to pick the bracelet but Anupriya picks it herself and says "it's mine". Later, Anupriya's wig falls off and Riddhima is shocked to see it.

