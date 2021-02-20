Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Feb 20: Vansh Does Not Want To Become A Father

In the previous parts of Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 written update, Riddhima is attacked multiple times but she gets away with it. She stays on alert and notices someone in the shadows. She spots Anupriya and s utterly shocked at the sight. Here is a look at Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 lastest episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 20 episode

Riddhima reveals her fears

The episode begins with Riddhima seeing Mummyji in the house. Anupriya throws a random object at her before she can react to the situation and vanishes from the spot. Riddhima screams for help and everyone rush to check on her. Riddhima says that she spotted Mummyji and tried to explain that it wasn’t her illusion. Vansh calls up the central jail and is told that Anupriya is still in jail for her crimes. They all try to convince Riddhima that it was in her imagination but she is slightly shaken. Kabir thinks to himself that something is wrong here as Riddhima couldn’t have made that up. He goes to check a pile of clothes but gets called by Chanchal as she had kept those curtains for laundry. Kabir leaves the place and Chanchal is called by Dadji. The cloth sack is dragged out by an anonymous man.

Riddhima wants Vansh to realize

Riddhima thinks to herself that the whole Anupriya episode could not have been in her head. She decides to take care of herself and her baby as there could be some threat around the corner. She sees a shadow and starts screaming but the shadow turns out to be Vansh. Riddhima sighs in relief and Vansh gets lavender oil for her since she has been anxious and tensed lately. Riddhima reveals that she loves the fragrance and often smells it to feel calm in any situation. Vansh offers a head message and Riddhima refuses it, bringing up the baby topic again. Vansh dodges it and walks away when the conversation stretches. Riddhima says he will soon realize that he is a worthy father.

Kabir knows Anupriya is out of jail

Kabir confronts Anupriya by holding her at gunpoint. He says he knew she was here when Riddhima saw a glimpse of her. Anupriya reveals that she will kill Riddhima’s child for snatching away her son from her. Kabir asks her to stay away from Riddhima and not harm her. He lets her go even though she says Kabir can never have Riddhima back, no matter what happens. Kabir thinks to himself that he is Riddhima’s first love and he will win her back, making Vansh a fragment of the past.

Vansh senses the threat on Riddhima

Vansh is on the call with Chang and is trying to console him regarding the diamonds. Chang says he was cheated with fake diamonds and Vansh will have to pay the price. He mentions Riddhima and her pregnancy, indicating that he will harm her in return. Vansh gets furious at her mention and asks him to stay away from his wife. Chang says he hits where it hurts the most.

Vansh makes his point clear

Kabir is inspecting the diamonds and Chanchal catches hold of him. He offers her a diamond in return for her silence and she agrees to comply. On the other hand, Riddhima arranges a surprise for Vansh and Vansh is delighted. She mentions the baby and he loses his calm. He destroys everything and angrily states that he does not want to become a father. Riddhima is left shocked and crying.

