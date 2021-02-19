'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 19: Riddhima Learns About Vansh's Childhood

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 19 episode, Dadi ties the sacred thread on Vansh's hand against his choices. She asks him to keep it for a day till the puja is over. Kabir meets Chang and they discuss their failed plan. Chang says he cannot trust Kabir anymore. Kabir says they both want Vansh's life to ruin and thus, they must work as a team. Chang calls Vansh out of anger and says he won't sit quiet till he gets the diamonds. Vansh tells Chang that he's Vansh and no one can destroy him. Chang threatens Vansh to send his dead body to his house.

Riddhima goes to see the staff and feels uneasy. She thinks someone might want to attack her and harm her. She notices something moving when the staff gets her breakfast. She goes to Vansh who is speaking to Angre. While Riddhima tells Vansh that strange things are happening in the house, Vansh tells Angre that he cannot afford to lose the diamonds and is fed up because he cannot leave the house for work. Riddhima tells Vansh that Dadi did this for his safety and his baby's safety and he should listen to it. Vansh tells Riddhima to stop blabbering about the baby and she leaves.

Riddhima stops Angre and decides to tell him her problem. She tells him that since he has known Vansh for many years, she wanted to know why Vansh does not want to become a father. Angre tells her that Vansh spent most of his childhood in a juvenile centre and his dad's enemies tortured him so he decided to never become a father. Angre tells her that if anything happens to Vansh, he worries his child will also undergo the same torture. Angre asks Riddhima not to tell Vansh he told her all this.

Later, Dadi knits a sweater for Vansh's baby, and Aryan reaches there. He says knitting a sweater might not be needed when Siya and Dadi look at him puzzled. He says Riddhima can buy a ready-made sweater but Siya is adamant to make the baby wear the sweater. Later, Riddhima asks Vansh to keep wearing the shirt as she stitches it. She brings up the topic of their baby and Vansh tries to go away. A needle pricks Riddhima and Vansh comes closer to her. Riddhima vows to make Vansh love her baby.

Riddhima notices someone throwing a ball at her and goes to see who it is. Someone holds her foot in an attempt to make her fall but Vansh holds her. He takes her to Dadi for the pooja. Aryan gets a call and leaves the room. Someone plots another danger pit for Riddhima but she remains alert. Later, she notices someone standing in front of her and gets shocked to see Anupriya.

