Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update Feb 23: Anupriya Kills Rudra With An Injection

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 February 23 episode, Riddhima leaves the room and goes to meet Rudra while he waits for her. Rudra bumps into Daima and says sorry. He comes to know that Anupriya is in the house again. He says she should have been in jail and Riddhima was not lying when she said she saw him in the house. Rudra says that Anupriya came home in Daima's get up and everyone should know about this because she entered the house with some motive. Rudra asks Anupriya to leave the house because he is sure she is here to harm Riddhima and he will make sure that won't happen.

In Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode, Vansh and Angre search for someone in the VR mansion. When they find his car parked out, they are sure he is at home. Meanwhile, Anupriya injects Rudra and he faints. Riddhima comes there and asks what happened to him. Rudra tries to tell Riddhima what just happened but she panics and decides to call the doctor. Meanwhile, Vansh reaches there and finds Rudra fainted. Chanchal, Dadi, Angre, and Siya reach near Rudra but he dies till the time they reach near him. Chanchal, Riddhima, and everyone else starts crying for Rudra.

Meanwhile, Kabir gives the diamonds to Chang and tells him that they are real diamonds. He tells Chang that Vansh was going to deal with these real diamonds but you can get these. He sets a condition and asks Chang to give all of Vansh's deals to him. He says, "I am the police and will make sure to secure all deals". Chang nods in acceptance and they shake hands to seal the deal. Meanwhile, Angre tells Vansh that Rudra died of a heart attack, as mentioned by the doctor. Vansh says he knows someone killed Rudra because he has the diamonds. He decides to find the person and punish him.

Kabir speaks to Riddhima's picture and says he has ruined Vansh's reputation. He says he got the diamonds and drinks and then says he will snatch away everything from Vansh's life. Just then Riddhima says that Rudra died while saving her baby and he knew someone was going to harm her. She says Rudra died while telling the truth and she won't be able to know the truth now, because it is gone with him. Vansh gets Rudra's ashes and Chanchal cries holding it.

Riddhima tells Vansh about everything that she witnessed when she was near Rudra. Vansh asks Riddhima to stay away from the matter because he cannot see her hurt. Riddhima nods and picks up her doctor's appointment. Vansh tries to tear it but Riddhima stops him and says it's okay if he cannot accept some facts but she will have to follow the medical procedures properly. Angre comes there and tells Vansh that all his deals have been cancelled because someone is ruining their reputation.

Meanwhile, Anupriya dresses up as Daima and reaches Riddhima's room. She tells her to take her medicines and the Kadha. Riddhima avoids her and says she will take it later. Kabir comes there and Anupriya worries that her son might recognise her. Kabir wonders where he has seen that woman but she leaves. Anupriya decides to take the bracelet from Riddhima but wonders how. Riddhima reaches the backyard and someone comes there with an axe. Riddhima gets a bracelet and thinks it might be Rudra's murderer's bracelet. She is left shocked when someone attacks her with an axe.

