Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For October 19, 2020: Riddhima And Vansh Come Closer

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 19 episode starts as Riddhima checks the footage. Ishani comes over there and asks Riddhima about what she is doing with Vansh’s laptop. Riddhima tells Ishani that she is seeing some nice rangoli designs to make for the Navratri puja. Ishani tells Riddhima that she can check the designs on her phone, as she has come here to take Vansh’s laptop because her laptop isn’t working. Just as Ishani takes the laptop and goes away, Riddhima thinks that if Ishani sees the memory card footage then she will tell Vansh. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Dadi asks everyone at home to get ready for the aarti. Just as Riddhima is about to go, the memory card in her hand falls and sticks to the shoes of Aaryan, who was passing by from there. Riddhima gets very tensed about how she will get the memory card from Aaryan’s shoes.

Aaryan comes to the kitchen and says that he wants papaya. Just as Riddhima passes it, Aaryan starts to cut the papaya. Riddhima asks Aaryan if he is a leftie. As Aaryan tells her that “yes, I am a leftie”, Riddhima recalls the murderer. Dadi tells Vansh that he has to take a step towards Riddhima first and then see how a good balance is created between them and how their relation gets strong. Vansh asks dadi about what he shall do to win Riddhima’s trust and dadi smiles.

Riddhima takes the memory card away and hides it in her dupatta. Riddhima thinks that she has to tell Vansh about the footage and checks her dupatta. But Riddhima is unable to get the memory card and wonders about where did the card go. She prays to God and says that no one can get it. Vansh tells dadi that he will surely take the first step and open up about his life to Riddhima. Riddhima comes to the room and thinks that she didn’t get that card. She sees a lehenga kept for her on the bed and says that it’s lovely. When Vansh tells her that it’s his mom’s lehenga, Riddhima asks him if he got this for her.

Riddhima tells Vansh that she will wear this tonight. Riddhima promises to herself that she will find the chip and prove that Vansh is innocent and that will be her step towards Vansh. Riddhima says that she wants Vansh to come and play garba with her. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

