Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Sept 15: Riddhima Is In Search Of The Murderer

The episode of Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 that aired on September 15, 2020, starts as Riddhima tries to think about what exactly happened yesterday. She tries to recall what was Vansh planning and everything that happened. Riddhima starts to panic. Read further ahead.

Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update

Just as Riddhima starts to panic, Vansh sees her and comes close to her, asking her to relax. Riddhima tells Vansh that she has recollected who wants to kill her. Just as Vansh asks her who the person is, she says that someone was wearing yellow gloves and he tried to kill not only her but someone wants to kill both of them. Vansh tells her that he will find out everything and asks her to calm down. Someone is shown looking at them.

Later in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 sept 15 episode, Vansh tries to think hard about who the person can be and he has to find about this person. Just as dadi goes to meet Riddhima and says that Vansh prayed for her, Riddhima says that she thought that he is a non-believer in god. Dadi says that yes he was earlier, but he has changed now. Dadi also says that he was afraid to lose Riddhima, and she should have seen it. Dadi says that he protects his loved ones, his love isn’t seen, but he loves Riddhima a lot.

In front of everyone, Riddhima accuses Ishani of trying to kill her. She says that Ishani is the person they are looking for and she is saying the truth. Vansh says enough and asks Riddhima to stop all this. She says no, the yellow gloves person is the one who tried to kill her and it is Ishani who thinks that Riddhima killed Sunny and wants revenge. Ishani says that she sure dreamt that Riddhima died, but she didn’t do anything as she was on a video call with her friend when this accident happened and anyone can check it.

Vansh shouts at Riddhima, and Anupriya says that she isn’t well and asks Vansh to take care of her. Vansh tells Riddhima that he told her he will handle this case, but now Riddhima has created a mess. He checks the lipstick and says look at it carefully, Ishani will never do this. Riddhima says it means Ishani isn’t that person and asks Vansh about who can it be. Someone is shown looking at them.

