Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Written Update For Oct 12, 2020: Vansh Sees Kabir And Asks Who He Is?

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Oct 12 episode starts as Vansh says that he will come home and hear everything from Riddhima. Riddhima sees Sejal’s watch and understands that she is somewhere in the VR mansion. Riddhima goes to Anupriya and accuses her of kidnapping Sejal. Anupriya asks what nonsense is this as to why would Anupriya do that. Riddhima tells Anupriya that she has proof that Sejal is in the VR mansion. Ridhhima says that Sejal wanted to tell her something, and asks Anupriya to please torture her instead but leave her friend, as Sejal is not at fault. Anupriya says its too much and asks Riddhima to let Vansh come as he will handle Riddhima. Read Ishq Mein Marjawaan 2 written update ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Riddhima says that Vansh will take her side, and they both will find Sejal. She further tells Anupriya that she will reveal Anupriya’s past to Vansh. Anupriya tells Riddhima that she is not scared and will always be ahead of Riddhima as she can’t prove anything. Riddhima tells Anupriya that she will find proof against her and leaves from there. Anupriya thinks that she doesn’t know where Sejal is and hopes that Kabir is doing his work well.

Chanchal tells Aryan that they had a good chance to separate Vansh and Riddhima. Aryan tells her that they will get many chances as Riddhima has a past and that is why Sejal had tolerated that torture. Aryan recalls Riddhima’s slap and says that Riddhima will have to pay for it.

The pandit says that a wife is incomplete without her husband and asks when is Vansh coming. Dadi informs that Vansh is on the way. Sejal thinks that Kabir is manipulating Riddhima. Just as Sejal screams and closes eyes, Kabir sees her, asks her to open her eyes and frees her. As Sejal opens her eyes, she pushes Kabir and runs out to see Riddhima. Anupriya sees Sejal and thinks that if Sejal shouts then everything will be over.

Anupriya sees Siya and pushes her wheelchair downstairs. Just as Siya shouts, Riddhima and the other family members run towards her. Kabir catches Sejal and takes her away. Meanwhile, Vansh comes home with the roses and gets shocked seeing Siya. He throws the roses and runs towards her. Vansh lifts Siya and takes her to the sofa, and asks Aryan to get first aid kit for her. Vansh says anything could have happened and asks everyone about how can they all be so careless in his absence. Just as Vansh sees Kabir and asks about who he is, Riddhima and Anupriya start to worry. Stay tuned to know about Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 latest episode.

